A quick break before our next snowfall

WEST MICHIGAN -- After getting dumped on with over 8 inches of snow in some areas, an area of high pressure at the surface will slide over Michigan's lower peninsula overnight into Monday morning. This will act to shut down the snow, and possibly bring a few breaks of sun to parts of the area. Here's how Future Track HD sees things tomorrow just after noon:

This break, however, will be short-lived as a disturbance in the upper levels of the atmosphere sweeps across the Great Lakes on Monday night. This will bring more snow to the area:

Although snowfall totals don't look as heavy as what we had during our latest event, we're still expecting enough snow to impact travel Monday night into Tuesday morning. This is how much the European model is forecasting during that time frame:

This compares to a general 4 to 8 inches with our latest snowfall event, which occurred late Saturday into Sunday:

For now, the Winter Weather Advisory with our upcoming snowfall event includes most of the FOX 17 viewing area. Only our eastern and southernmost counties are not in the advisory as of this writing:

More counties could be added to this advisory, however. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for further updates.