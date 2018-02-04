A snowy Sunday for West Michigan with arctic air

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN – West Michigan will have snow showers blanket the area until the early afternoon hours. Heavy burst of snow can increase snow fall totals to 4 or 5 inches of additional snow, but in general we will see an added 1-3 inches of snowfall. Temperatures will fall throughout the day working back towards the teens this afternoon, but feeling near 0 degrees with our wind chills. Roadways are off to a slow start, but should improve heading into the second half of the day.

Winter weather advisories are still in place for all of West Michigan until early Sunday afternoon or evening. Keep up to date with these through the Fox 17 mobile weather app.

Monday is expected to be mainly dry with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Our next round of snow does not arrive until Monday evening and will continue through the overnight hours into the early portions of Tuesday morning. We could pick up another 1 to 3 inches of snowfall with this event.

West Michigan will see a quiet and cold break heading into the second half of Tuesday that will last through Thursday. Temperatures remain in the 20s for afternoon highs and teens and single digits for overnight lows. Our next chance for snowfall begin Thursday overnight into Friday and Saturday. Stay prepared for the snow and bundle up!