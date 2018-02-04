× Holland Chick-fil-A to open this week

HOLLAND, Mich. — West Michigan’s next Chick-fil-A is set to open this week in Holland.

The store, located at 2332 N. Park Drive, plans to open Thursday, February 8 and is expected to bring 110 new jobs to the area.

Remember, the first 100 people through the door get the chance to win free Chick-fil-A meals for a year.

You can start lining up as early as 6 a.m. this Wednesday.

The company is also planning to open its new Grand Rapids store this month at the corner of 28th and the East Beltline.