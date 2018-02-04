Newaygo County shuts roadway over Hardy Dam

NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — Newaygo County Emergency Services announced at midday Sunday that East 36th Street over the Hardy Dam has been closed until further notice.

On Thursday, Consumers Energy was made aware that the top of the tipping wall (the cement blocks on the north side of the roadway) at the Hardy Dam was tilted about 4 inches toward the downstream direction, toward the emergency spillway.

Due to additional shifting of the tipping wall, to protect vehicles and the roadway, East 36th Street over the Hardy Dam will be closed until further notice. Drivers are asked to please follow posted detours and allow extra time when traveling in the area.

The issue is above ground so there is no risk of a release of water. NCES said there is no risk to the Hardy Dam, Croton Dam or downstream residents.

Newaygo County Emergency Services is actively working with Consumers Energy and the Newaygo County Road Commission on the issue.

