Pedestrian hit by car in Vergennes Township

Posted 2:17 PM, February 4, 2018, by

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A pedestrian was injured when she walked into the path of a car Sunday afternoon.

At 12:59 p.m. Sunday, Kent County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a report of a car vs, pedestrian accident at Lincoln Lake Avenue and Vergennes Street in Vergennes Township. The investigation revealed that a 56-year-old woman from Lowell failed to yield the right of way
when she walked across Lincoln Lake Avenue and into the path of a Chevrolet Cruz driven by a 17-year-old girl from Rockford.

The pedestrian was hit and was transported by Rockford Ambulance to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids with non-life-threatening injuries.

The teen driver was not injured.

Deputies said alcohol and speed were not factors in the accident, which remains under investigation by the Kent County Sheriff’s Department.

