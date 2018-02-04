Race car designed by GVSU students on display at auto show

Posted 4:37 AM, February 4, 2018, by , Updated at 04:38AM, February 4, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — This weekend marks the 20th anniversary of the Michigan International Auto Show and it turns out some West Michigan students will have a car on display.

A group of students at Grand Valley State University designed a race car that will be on display through Sunday February 4.

The GVSU Formula Racing Team consists of 35 members from a variety of different academic programs including engineering and business.

Each year, the team competes at one of the world’s largest collegiate autocross car competitions at the Michigan International Speedway. The competition takes place May 9-12 this year.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s