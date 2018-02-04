× Race car designed by GVSU students on display at auto show

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — This weekend marks the 20th anniversary of the Michigan International Auto Show and it turns out some West Michigan students will have a car on display.

A group of students at Grand Valley State University designed a race car that will be on display through Sunday February 4.

The GVSU Formula Racing Team consists of 35 members from a variety of different academic programs including engineering and business.

Each year, the team competes at one of the world’s largest collegiate autocross car competitions at the Michigan International Speedway. The competition takes place May 9-12 this year.