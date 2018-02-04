× Sweetwater’s Donut Mill offering Super Bowl themed donuts

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A local donut shop is getting in the Super Bowl spirit offering limited time donuts.

If you are a fan of the New England Patriots or the Philadelphia Eagles, Sweetwater’s Donut Mill has a donut for you.

The company says the donuts will be for sale until 10 p.m. Sunday night.

We’re told the donuts will be at all of the locations.

Sweetwater’s is also excited to announce the opening of its newest franchise in Plainwell, 554 Allegan Street, set to open around February 15.