Two injured in snowmobile crash

MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. — Two people are recovering in the hospital after their snowmobile crashed Saturday night.

This happened around 8 p.m. on Round Lake in Mecosta County.

Deputies say a snowmobile was traveling on the frozen lake when they hit the shoreline.

The driver, a 61-year-old man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The passenger, a 32-year-old woman, was also taken to the hospital with non life threatening injuries.