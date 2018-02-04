Walker Sisters Reunited at Western Michigan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KALAMAZOO, Mich. -- The 2017 Miss Basketball winner, Jordan Walker, reunited with her sister Jasmyn as first year players at Western Michigan this fall.

"To get here and play with my sister is just an amazing experience, a blessing in itself," freshman Jordan Walker said. "I did it for one year in high school, so being able to do it again this year has been an amazing experience and I`m really looking forward to the next two years together."

And being together this time around has strengthened their friendship even more, older sister Jasmyn said. "I think it`s better than we expected for sure. Senior year, Jordy and I were best friends, but we went at it a little bit just because of freshman and senior issues and stuff like that, but here it`s been not a problem. It`s been perfect."

Unfortunately, in the final minutes of the game against Central Michigan, Jasmyn went down with a knee injury that will likely have her out for the rest of the year."

Coach Shane Clipfell said he felt like they were just hitting their stride in the season. "A tough break for us in terms of what happened to Jasmyn, but she`s a strong kid and she`ll come back maybe better than she was when she left I think."