Beekman named Michigan State interim AD

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State has hired Bill Beekman to be the school’s interim athletic director.

Interim school president John Engler made the appointment Monday.

Beekman will keep his role as vice president of the school and secretary of its board when the search begins soon for an AD.

Engler says “no internal candidates will be considered” for the job.

Beekman also has been executive director of the school’s alumni association.

Former Michigan State athletic director Mark Hollis retired last week in the wake of the Larry Nassar sex abuse scandal and just before ESPN published a report detailing various allegations involving Michigan State football and basketball players, questioning how the athletic department handled those cases.