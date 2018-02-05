Dow drops 1,175, biggest-ever point drop

NEW YORK (AP) — The Dow Jones industrial average plunged 1,175 points, or 4.6 percent, erasing its gains for the year.
The Dow’s drop Monday was its biggest in terms of points, but it had a larger percentage drop as recently in 2011.
The Dow is down 8.5 percent from the record high it hit in late January.
The slump began Friday as investors worried that higher inflation and interest rates could derail the long-running rally.
At one point the Dow was down as much as 1,600 points.
The Dow ended at 24,345.
The Standard & Poor’s 500, the benchmark for many index funds, fell 113 points, or 4.1 percent, to 2,648. The Nasdaq fell 273, or 3.8 percent, to 6,967.
Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.73 percent.
2 comments
Old Bob
Geez I wonder why. The stock market likes certainties, it does not like the unknown. With these fools we have in Washington, who knows what will happen next. They need to stop wasting the tax payers money on this Russian investigation. They need to stop bickering about it and move on. They still haven addressed the dreamers. The Government will surely shout down again. We have done nothing to improve our interstructure.
Prepper
Stock market can crash to zero. I have cash in a hidden safe in my underground bunker. Along with food, water and other supplies to last more than a year.