Grand Rapids alumni group cancels annual event in wake of Nassar case

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The West Michigan Spartans, a Michigan State University alumni group, cancelled their annual Spartan Winter Tailgate event following the trial of former USA Gymnastics and MSU gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar.

In a release from the group they said, “given the important focus on the survivors and healing at MSU, we have concluded after much consideration that it would not be appropriate to have a celebratory event this year.”

The annual tailgate typically helps financially support the MSU Research Center in Grand Rapids, although the event is cancelled the group said they will still support this center and this year will work to help the Sexual Assault Program at the university and the YWCA West Michigan.

“Our thoughts and prayers continue to go out to the survivors and their families,” the release stated. “As a result of their courage and bravery, MSUs be and will be a safer place for all.”

The group hopes to resume the tailgate in 2019.