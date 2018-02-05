GRCC to hosts GRPS Senior Night Out

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- 6 basketball players finishing up their time at the Junior College level will be honored Wednesday night in the Grand Rapids Public Schools Senior Night Out event when Muskegon Community College visits Grand Rapids Community College on Wednesday night.

"To just know that we have that many GRPS kids that graduated and is now playing college basketball is a good experience" MCC guard Dequaveon Stuckey said.

Each team has 3 players that came through GRPS. MCC: Stuckey (Grand Rapids Union), Sergio Diaz (Grand Rapids Union) and Michael Anderson (Grand Rapids Union). GRCC: Curtis Davison (Grand Rapids Union), Anthony McIntoch (Ottawa Hills) and Corey Jones (Ottawa Hills).

For Davison, the nations 3rd leading scorer at 24.3 ppg, he will be playing against 3 high school teammates.

"I take every game personally but this one I'm going to take a little more personally because I went to high school with a couple of the kids" Davison said. "You could definitely say this is a rivalry for us."

MCC won the 1st meeting at home 94-86 holding Davison to just 6 points. No matter who wins Wednesday, there is a bigger message being sent.

"I want all the kids to know it is real important to get this education I took a different path I took a year off went to a University came back here continued it but anyway you got to do it get that education get that degree."

Admission to the game is free, the women's game starts at 5:30 p.m. the men will follow around 7:30 p.m..