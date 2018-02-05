Hesperia sophomore battling cancer receives outpouring of community support

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HESPERIA, Mich. -- A Hesperia High School sophomore diagnosed with stage four Hodgkin's Lymphoma is receiving a lot of support from people in surrounding communities.

“I didn’t know there was that much support in the communities," said 15-year-old Connor VanBuskirk.

VanBuskirk was diagnosed with stage four Hogkins Lymphoma in December. He said other than all the physical pain he's been going through, it's been hard taking in how much love he's receiving.

Students at Hesperia High School created a video to share with Connor that was made inside the school gymnasium of students coming together singing "Don't Stop Believing", and spelling out "We love you".

"When I first saw it, I started to cry," said VanBuskirk.

His family created and sold hundreds of t-shirts with his football number on the front, "Believe 71", and "Team Connor", on the back. There was also over a thousand dollars worth of "Connor Strong" bracelets sold at the high school.

VanBuskirk is receiving treatment at the Helen DeVos Children's Hospital and started his second round of chemotherapy on Monday. His mother, Shelly Goins, said she's so proud of how strong her son has been through this journey, and blown away how many people are showing love.

"[It's] overwhelming, quite outrageous, definitely never thought it would be something like this," said mother Shelly Goins. "It's gone viral, we never expected it to be as big as it is, very grateful though.”

All staying positive, including Connor, with the mind set that he will beat cancer and follow his dreams to one day play for the NFL.

"Once this is done, just get back on the football field," said VanBuskirk.

If you're interested in purchasing a t-shirt or bracelet to help VanBuskirk, contact the high school at (231) 854-6385 to place an order. People can also make a donation on GoFundMe by clicking here.