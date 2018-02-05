Kent County Sheriff’s Dept. warns about child porn sent via Facebook Messenger

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENT COUNTY, Mich. -- Police are issuing a warning about child pornography being shared through social media.

The Kent County Sheriff's Department says the disturbing video out of Alabama shows a sex act between a grown man and a girl between the ages of 6 and 8 years old.

Alabama investigators have identified both the girl and the man in the video, and the girl is now safe and has been interviewed at a child advocacy center.

Deputies in Kent County say they're receiving several reports of child pornography being sent to people through Facebook messenger. The sheriff's office says the video is followed by a message asking people to spread the video in hopes of identifying the victim.

The sheriff's department is telling people not to share the video under any circumstances, saying it could be considered distribution of child porn, which is a felony. Instead, they're asking anyone who received it to call police.

"This is the type of content that nobody should have to see," said Sgt. Joel Roon with the Kent County Sheriff's Office. "And we are asking people to stop sharing it as soon as possible. Help delete the video and hopefully we'll be able to stop the distribution as soon as possible."

"We need to be able to verify that this is the video in the instance so it can be deleted and verified and confirmed," Roon added. "Because there's a chance it's another one."