Local school district launches STEM program

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Some of the younger students at Kenowa Hills Public Schools are getting the chance to take new classes in areas such as science, technology, engineering and math starting Monday.

Kenowa Hills is the first school district in our area to add STEM to its curriculum.

"I think one of the biggest things its going to help is problem solving, being able to think critically and not just quitting when something gets challenging," said Delia Bush, a STEM teacher at Central Elementary. "There's a lot they are going to have to do in here. I am not going to give them the answers, they're going to have to use their friends, their are going to have to collaborate, they're going to have to figure out a solution to the problem."

Students will spend at least 45 minutes each week in the classroom getting STEM instruction. The new program features a lot of new technology for the students to use such as 3-D Printers and kits where kids will learn to make droids.

"I know Kenowa has a whole STEM program K-12 now," Bush said. "So there's going to be this at the elementary, at the middle school and high school so it's going to kind of spring board and follow them up. By the time they get to college they'll be extremely prepared in these areas."

The addition of the program is due to the recently passed Kent County Enhancement Millage.