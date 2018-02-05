Police ask for help IDing suspect who allegedly stole money from Schoolcraft business

Posted 12:52 PM, February 5, 2018, by

Photo Courtesy of Schoolcraft Police Department

Photo Courtesy of Schoolcraft Police Department

SCHOOLCRAFT, Mich. — Police are asking for help identifying a suspect who allegedly broke into business in the 400 block of East Lyon Street in the Village of Schoolcraft.

The incident occurred just after noon February 2. The suspect, who is described as a white male in his mid-40s to early 50’s, entered the business and removed money from the cash drawer.

The man is said to have reddish, blond hair with facial hair.  He is believed to fled in a green 2000’s Chevy Malibu that reportedly has a dent in the hood and rust near that dent.

Anyone with information is asked the call the Schoolcraft Police Department at 269-679-5600 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

