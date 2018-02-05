Portage man pleads guilty in child porn case

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 26-year-old man from Portage has pleaded guilty to making child pornography.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Brandon Jacob Cochran on Monday admitted to using his cellphone to photograph himself sexually abusing a 3-year-old child. The assault happened in July 2015 in Kalamazoo County. Cochran has been behind bars since he was arrested in November 2017.

Cochran faces between 15 and 30 years in prison. He will also be required to register as a sex offender.

He will be sentenced at a later date.