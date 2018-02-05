Stock Market takes a big drop
-
GE is cutting 12,000 jobs
-
Dow races to 25,000 for the first time
-
Fox to air scripted shows after Disney sale
-
Red-hot Dow closes above 26,000 for the first time
-
Stocks race higher as Wall Street celebrates Senate tax vote
-
-
Market experts hopeful for another strong year for stocks
-
Apple banks on tax break to build 2nd campus, hire 20,000
-
Dow rockets past 24,000, building on incredible post-election surge
-
Dow poised for best year since 2013
-
Gifts from the heart and holiday fun at Grand Rapids Children’s Museum
-
-
‘Disgusting’ photos show raw meat-filled shopping carts at California grocery store
-
Arby’s buying Buffalo Wild Wings for $2.9 billion
-
Tree farm ready for a busy season despite national tree shortage