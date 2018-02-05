Struggle to lose weight? See if bariatric weight loss surgery is right for you

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The key to losing weight is usually eating healthy and exercising. Unfortunately for some these methods don't seem to work due to either their body's metabolism or some other medical condition. For those who can't seem to lose weight the traditional way, bariatric weight loss surgery may be the answer.

Dr. Jon Shram, bariatric surgeon with Spectrum Health Medical Group, talks about bariatric options available at Spectrum Health and how it could be the best option for select patients.

It's important to know that bariatric surgery isn't simply a quick way to lose weight without doing any work. Bariatric surgery is only an option for people who are 100 or more pounds overweight and haven't been successful at losing weight through diet, exercise, and behavior modification. Surgical weight loss candidates must also have a body mass index (BMI) of at least 35 or other obesity-related health conditions such as diabetes, high cholesterol, hypertension, arthritis, or sleep apnea.

Patients who have weight loss surgery are able to lose, and keep off, an average of 50 to 70 percent of their excess body weight. Patients can also experience a significant decrease in weight-related illnesses, including, in many cases, remission from type 2 diabetes. There are also other perks like increased energy, improved self-image, and enhanced physical endurance.

