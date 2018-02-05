The Salvation Army provides services to those in need in Kent. Co and beyond

The Salvation Army may be an international organization, but they are making a big impact on individuals and families all across West Michigan.

They provide a wide variety of services for those who need it. From food pantries, to help with paying electric or gas bills, to provide housing assistance, and their mission is to help people get back on their feet.

The Rapids also plays a big part in helping not only those in need to find their way to the Salvation Army, but for their employees as well.

Todd went over to the Kent County Salvation Army headquarters to learn more about how they're serving West Michigan.

For more information and to learn more about volunteer opportunities in the area, visit sawmni.org or call (616)-459-3433.

