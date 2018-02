Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Whether it's cold and snowy, or warm and sunny, there's always something exciting happening at the Outdoor Discovery Center.

Tom and Ashley stopped by with one of their feathered friends, a Barn Owl, to talk more about what people can experience at the nature center.

The Outdoor Discovery Center is located at 4214 56th Street in Holland.

For more information on upcoming events, visit outdoordiscovery.org or call (616)-393-9453.