Woman’s death ruled a homicide, MSP offers $5k reward for information

Posted 12:41 PM, February 5, 2018, by

LAKE COUNTY, Mich. —  On January 10 officials responded to a house fire at a home on North Lakola Road in Ellsworth Township, where deputies said they found the remains of Evelyn Louise Ware, 79, inside.

Michigan State Police is now offering $5,000 to anyone who has information that could lead to the arrest of the suspect involved with this case.

Following an autopsy, the Lake County Medical Examiner ruled Ware’s death a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call MSP Mt. Pleasant Post at 989-773-5951 or Silent Observer at 231-779-9215 or 1-800-528-8234.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s