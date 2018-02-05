Woman’s death ruled a homicide, MSP offers $5k reward for information

LAKE COUNTY, Mich. — On January 10 officials responded to a house fire at a home on North Lakola Road in Ellsworth Township, where deputies said they found the remains of Evelyn Louise Ware, 79, inside.

Michigan State Police is now offering $5,000 to anyone who has information that could lead to the arrest of the suspect involved with this case.

Following an autopsy, the Lake County Medical Examiner ruled Ware’s death a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call MSP Mt. Pleasant Post at 989-773-5951 or Silent Observer at 231-779-9215 or 1-800-528-8234.