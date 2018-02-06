SCHOOL CLOSINGS

Deputy fired after allegedly robbing bank in North Carolina

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A deputy in North Carolina has been fired after he allegedly robbed a bank in Rowan County on Tuesday afternoon, according to WGHP.

Davidson County Sheriff David Grice said he was notified that Jeff Athey was arrested and charged with robbing the bank around 4 p.m.

Grice said Athey was a deputy in his department until the moment he robbed that bank.

Grice confirmed Athey has been fired.

Nobody was injured during the robbery and Athey did not resist officers, according to Grice.

