Fatal crash closes part of WB I-196

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a fatal crash involving a vehicle and a semi truck on I-196 at the Adams Street interchange in Holland Township.

The crash occurred just after 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.

According to deputies, the vehicle was merging onto westbound I-196 from Adams Street when it collided with the semi.

Deputies say the truck was coming onto the highway and moved over, but the driver of the vehicle lost control and slid into the truck. The driver of that vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

One lane of westbound I-196 remains closed.

We’ll have more details when they become available.