GRANDVILLE, Mich. — An investigation underway after a fire broke out Padnos in Grandville.

It happened at the Padnos facility early Tuesday morning in the 3400 block of Viaduct Street SW in Grandville.

Crews on scene say there were no reported injuries, and the cause of the fire likely originated in a conveyer belt.

This is the second fire at a Padnos facility since 2017, when a fire broke out at the company’s Wyoming facility.