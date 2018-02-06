Helping kids who may not look ‘cool in school’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - If you're a parent, then you probably know that clothing, and not just any clothing, can be an issue for your kids. You may even get asked on a regular basis about certain brands, they say they "need."

According to Pine Rest's Christian Counseling Center Psychologist, Greg Mallis, it could impact your kids' success in school.

“For a lot of individuals, a lot of teens, their self-esteem is tied directly to what they think other people view them as: how cool they are, how popular they are, or how attractive they are," says Mallis. "If they worry that somebody doesn’t like them, then it means somehow they are less of a person."

This type of behavior could even lead kids down a dangerous path.

“It leaves them open to be influenced by peer pressure, to start engaging in activities that are not things that we really want to do," said Mallis.

He also recommends that parents have a conversation with their kids.

"Just talk with your kids, and try to get them to share their feelings about these things and connect with them and not to minimize it. Recognize that when they get made fun of for not having the right boots, not having the right shirt or sweater, that’s real for them.”

In 2013, Grand Rapids Public Schools made the switch to uniforms in order for their students to get away from the pressure to wear the right clothes.

"It has brought back the school pride," says John Helmholdt, spokesperson for GRPS. "It has reduced the number of behavioral issues. We don’t’ have kids picking on each other because of the brand name they’re wearing or something else related to the outfit that might lead to kids teasing or picking on or bullying another child. We’ve seen those incidences reduced dramatically."

If you think your child is having trouble with self-esteem, depression or any other issues contact Pine Rest at 866-852-4001 or check out their website.