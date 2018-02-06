SCHOOL CLOSINGS

Investigators search for witnesses in indecent exposure case in Allegan

Posted 5:01 PM, February 6, 2018

ALLEGAN, Mich. — The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in identifying the person who allegedly exposed himself to two girls.

The incident happened on Jan. 26 at a business near Allegan High School.

Deputies are looking for a man who was in the area at the time of the incident, which was between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. He was driving a red Ford Mustang with black stripes on the hood.

Investigators believe this person may have seen something or may have information about the incident.  He is not considered a suspect in the case.

This person may have witnessed indecent exposure incident in Allegan

If you know the person in the photo or have information about the incident, you are asked to call the Allegan County Sheriff at 269-673-0500 or Silent Observer at 1-800-554-3633.

