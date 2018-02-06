Investigators search for witnesses in indecent exposure case in Allegan

ALLEGAN, Mich. — The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in identifying the person who allegedly exposed himself to two girls.

The incident happened on Jan. 26 at a business near Allegan High School.

Deputies are looking for a man who was in the area at the time of the incident, which was between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. He was driving a red Ford Mustang with black stripes on the hood.

Investigators believe this person may have seen something or may have information about the incident. He is not considered a suspect in the case.

If you know the person in the photo or have information about the incident, you are asked to call the Allegan County Sheriff at 269-673-0500 or Silent Observer at 1-800-554-3633.