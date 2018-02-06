SCHOOL CLOSINGS

Midland High School teacher wins Excellence in Education Award from the Michigan Lottery

Posted 9:55 PM, February 6, 2018

LANSING, Mich -- A Midland teacher is being credited for engaging students in math and linking math challenges to their everyday lives.

Elaine Mahabir, a special education teacher at Midland High School, is being honored with the Excellence in Education Award from the Michigan Lottery.

She also co-teaches freshman algebra and junior level advanced algebra classes.

“I love seeing kids overcome obstacles and find out what success feels like.  I love to see students smile in my classroom,” Mahabir said.

 

 

