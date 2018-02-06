Pit bull puppy found with burns; abandoned at apartment complex

LANSING, Mich. – Eaton County Animal Control and the Capital Area Humane Society are asking for help in finding the person responsible for abusing a pit bull puppy.

In a Facebook post, the CAHS says that the puppy was found abandoned at an apartment complex on the west side of Lansing near Saginaw Street and Mall Drive. The dog was found with burns on 40% of its body and suffering from starvation.

A $500 reward is being offered. Anyone with information should call Eaton County Animal Control at 517-543-5755.