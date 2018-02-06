Two people killed in Montcalm Co. crash

CRYSTAL TOWNSHIP, Mich — Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened Monday morning in Montcalm County.

Michigan State Police say it happened around 9:30 a.m. on East County Line Road north of Sidney Road in Crystal Township.

Devvan Mierop, 27, of Riverdale was driving a 2005 Kia south on East County Line when he reportedly lost control and struck a tree. Mierop and a passenger, Dareyl Andrews, 48, of Riverdale, were both killed.

Samantha Cowell, 28, of Edmore, was riding in the front seat and was taken to Carson City Hospital with a serious head injury, before being transferred to a Grand Rapids hospital, according to police.

Authorities believe alcohol may have contributed to the crash.