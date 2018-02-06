Prep for golf season at the West Michigan Golf Show this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Spring is just around the corner, which means golfers are itching to get back on the green. Golfers can start the season a little early and get some new gear at the West Michigan Golf Show this weekend.

There will be dozens of vendors gathering at DeVos Place offering complimentary lessons, a massive selection of equipment and apparel, and so much more.

The West Michigan Golf Show runs February 9-11. Friday is Ladies Day, and Sunday is Junior Day. All juniors get in free, and the first 100 through the door will get a free hat.

Tickets cost $10 for adults, and $4 for children ages 6-14. Multi-day tickets cost $15.

For details on vendors and a complete event schedule, visit westmichigangolfshow.com.