× Sheriff: Investigation underway into Michigan gym and gymnastics coach tied to Nassar

DIMONDALE, Mich. – The Eaton County Sheriff’s office tells FOX 17 they are investigating allegations at a mid-Michigan gym that is tied to the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal that has rocked USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University.

The department says that people have come forward in recent months with allegations against John Geddert, who operated Twistars in Dimondale and who coached the “Fierce Five” USA Women’s Gymnastics team that won the gold medal in the 2012 Summer Olympics.

Geddert was suspended by USA Gymnastics in January and he announced his retirement shortly thereafter. Two of his Olympic team, Aly Raisman and Jordyn Wieber, were identified as victims of Nassar, who has pleaded guilty to sexually abusing female athletes under the guise of medical treatment.

Nassar was a team doctor for USA Gymnastics and victims testified that they were required to seek treatment from Nassar instead of their own doctors.

The Eaton County Sheriff’s office declined to go into any other details as to what allegations they are investigating at Twistars and Geddert.