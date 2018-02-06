Police: child sex assault video on Facebook linked to Detroit man

DETROIT (WJBK) – A man wanted in connection with a child pornography video circulating on Facebook has been identified as a Detroit man after a multi-state investigation, authorities say. Germaine Moore, 44, is in custody early Tuesday morning in Alabama after turning himself in to police, according to our sister station FOX 6 News in Birmingham, Ala.

Over the past few days, a video depicting the sexual assault of a child has been shared on Facebook by many, in the effort to get the suspect identified and caught. Unfortunately, authorities say watching and sharing that video could also be considered a crime.

Meanwhile, the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office in Michigan announced Monday evening Moore is facing eight different charges in Detroit, including four counts of criminal sexual conduct. Prosecutor Kym Worthy says the victims are all from Detroit, and are under 12 years old. Moore is expected to be extradited from Alabama.

A news release says the crimes occurred over a six-year span. From 2011- 2017 authorities say Moore would watch these young girls while their mother was at work. Worthy says the abuse happened at a home in Detroit, and at Moore’s home in Alabama.

It is alleged he would rape the girls, record it and share the videos online. On Friday, we are told a police report was made in Detroit by the victims’ family with those allegations.

Sources say videos may have been circulating for a year or longer before Detroit Police were made aware.

Which begs the question — what do you do if you inadvertently come across child pornography?

Law enforcement agencies across the country warned against sharing the video, no matter what the intentions are. Whether you intended to share as a warning, or in an effort to help police catch the bad guys, Detroit police say it is a crime.

The effects have been far reaching.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office in Florida also took to Facebook with a similar message after being flooded with people sharing the video with them in an attempt to help.

Many are also wondering how Facebook has allowed such videos to be shared, and if the tech company should be held responsible in the video’s distribution. The videos were mostly shared directly through Facebook’s private messenger.

This is a developing story.