GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Fans of classic rock, and those interested about the history of Rock n' Roll came together Wednesday night to celebrate the "British Invasion" at the Grand Rapids Presidential Museum.

The event was held in conjunction with the Museum's ongoing exhibit: "Louder Than Words: Rock, Power, & Politics".

It began at 6 p.m. with live music from The Jetbeats, a vintage Rock n' Roll combo out of Grand Rapids.

Afterwards, a DJ panel including Rob Brandt, Michelle McKormick, Kevin Matthews, and Andy Ren took the stage to talk about the "British Invasion" and share stories about how this era of music affected them, and their careers.

"Everybody knows classic rock, or has heard a song, but it means something different to each generation that hears it," says Kristin Mooney, a Public Affairs Specialist with the Grand Rapids Presidential Museum. "The exhibit’s really exciting because it kind of bridges that divide between generations."

The "Louder Than Words: Rock, Power, & Politics" exhibit at the Presidential Museum will stay open through Sunday, February 11th.