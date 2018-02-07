Division II Schools Happy With National Signing Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- With the first ever early national signing day taking place in December this year, many division two and three schools were happy with February's signing day and knowing which players they were able to pursue.

Davenport head coach Sparky McEwen said Wednesday that he thinks it benefitted them greatly. "A number of those kids that were thinking they were gonna become division one athletes you know they fell threw the cracks and now a guy that was potentially a guy that could go on to play division one falls in our lap as a division two athlete."

GVSU head coachMatt Mitchell agreed. "I think it made things cleaner... Last year we lost 6-7 guys on the last weekend. There's a lot more stability with our class and I think the early signing day was an advantage."