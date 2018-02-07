First in line, customers brave the cold to win a year-supply of Chick-fil-A

HOLLAND, Mich. — Fans of Chick-fil-A braved the winter weather to be the first customers in the door of the new location on North Park Drive in Holland.

With each location opening, Chick-fil-A hosts a first 100 celebration where the first 100 customers through the door win a year-supply of free meals.

The new Holland location is still hiring part and full-time positions. A second new Chick-fil-A is opening on 28th Street SE in Grand Rapids on March 1.

“Opening a Chick-fil-A in Holland has always been my goal and we can’t wait to open the doors,” said Franchise Operator Shaun Page. “I love the Holland community, and this is where I will be for the rest of my Chick-fil-A career. This is a dream come true.”