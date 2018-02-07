Former Davenport chancellor Donald Maine dead at 75

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Donald Maine, who served as chancellor of Davenport University for more than 20 years, died Wednesday, according to the university. He was 75.

Maine served as Davenport's president and chancellor from 1977 to 2000. The Donald W. Maine College of Business at Davenport was dedicated to him last May.

"Davenport has lost a devoted supporter, champion and friend with the passion of Don Maine," Davenport President Dr. Richard Pappas said in a letter sent to the university's faculty, staff and students.

In addition to his involvement with Davenport, Maine also served on boards at the Van Andel Institute, Spectrum's Fred and Lena Meijer Heart Center and Metro Health Hospital.

No information on funeral arrangements were announced.