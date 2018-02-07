Former Davenport chancellor Donald Maine dead at 75

Posted 10:05 PM, February 7, 2018, by , Updated at 10:22PM, February 7, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Donald Maine, who served as chancellor of Davenport University for more than 20 years, died Wednesday, according to the university.  He was 75.

Maine served as Davenport's president and chancellor from 1977 to 2000. The Donald W. Maine College of Business at Davenport was dedicated to him last May.

"Davenport has lost a devoted supporter, champion and friend with the passion of Don Maine," Davenport President Dr. Richard Pappas said in a letter sent to the university's faculty, staff and students.

In addition to his involvement with Davenport, Maine also served on boards at the Van Andel Institute, Spectrum's Fred and Lena Meijer Heart Center and Metro Health Hospital.

No information on funeral arrangements were announced.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s