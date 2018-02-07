Grand Haven student designs tool in running to be used on space station

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. - A Grand Haven High School student is making his school proud today after designing a tool to be used on the International Space Station.

Evan Yasick is participating in an engineering and design contest started by NASA and the American Society of Mechanical Engineers. Evan's teacher, Jeremy Case, entered the class into the contest back in November.

The contest is called "Two for the Crew" and asked students to design a small object with two functions that astronauts could use in zero gravity.

Evan is one of ten semi-finalists in the teen category, with contestants from all over the country. The winner will have his design printed in 3D on the International Space Station.

Evan's design is called "Multi-Clip Storage." It is a pocket-sized object with three clips for a pen, pencil and screwdriver.

The four finalists will be announced on February 19 and the winner will be selected on March 14. The winner gets a trip to Washington, D.C. for a VIP space experience.

For more details, visit futureengineers.org .