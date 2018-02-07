× Lead levels above four times legal limit found near House Street dump site

BELMONT, Mich.– A private well at a home on House Street in Belmont shows lead levels at 73 parts per billion, well above the EPA’s limit of 15 parts per billion.

The home is near an old Wolverine Worldwide dumping site where other chemicals have been found contaminating drinking wells in the area.

Steve Kelso with the Kent County Health Department says these results should be taken very seriously.

“The lead is poison,” Kelso tells FOX 17. “Lead is a dangerous substance and we would not advise anyone to drink water if the lead content is that high.”

Kelso says the Health Department has offered the family at this residence the assistance of a sanitarian.

“Don’t drink that water. Stay away from that water. Go on bottled water. Use filtered water. We can check your water post-filtration to see if the filter you’ve installed or have had installed is doing the job and keeping the lead out of it,” Kelso says.

Kelso says those most vulnerable to lead are children. It can caused children to have delays in physical and mental development. In adults, it can cause kidney problems and high blood pressure.

Meanwhile, Wolverine Worldwide announced they will start testing 100 private wells for PFOA and PFOS near 11 Mile Road between Wolven Avenue and Summit Avenue.

Wolverine denied any connection to lead detection near the House Street dump site. They tell FOX 17 in part:

“Wolverine Worldwide is aware of the information that was provided this week to MDEQ about the discovery of lead in two residential groundwater wells. Based on the information currently available, Wolverine does not believe the House Street site is the source of these or any other lead detections in the House Street area. Wolverine has 8 monitoring wells located on the House Street site that have been tested for lead. Lead has not been detected in any of the samples.”

Wolverine adds that out of 38 homes they tested, the highest levels of lead they detected in the vicinity of House Street was 1.8 parts per billion.

Cody Angell, the leader of the citizen group “Demand Action from Plainfield Township” tells FOX 17, in part:

“The levels are high enough to cause irreversible damage to the body’s nervous system. While Wolverine has taken initiative for testing affected houses it has focused on just PFOS and PFOA. We are advising that wolverine takes initiative to test for a range of contaminates found at house street dump and not just for PFOS & PFOA in private wells. We are advising residents to reach out to the Kent County Health Department and to Wolverine to request additional testing on the affected wells.”

