Michigan ranked No. 1 for most expensive car insurance

Posted 5:13 AM, February 7, 2018, by , Updated at 05:18AM, February 7, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A new study shows Michigan drivers pay the most for car insurance compared to anywhere else in the U.S.

The study found that Michigan drivers are spending  20 percent more on car insurance compared to the national average. On average, Michigan drivers are spending an estimated $2,600 a year on car insurance.

When it comes to why Michigan is so expensive, researchers say it’s because of our no fault insurance law because it provides a lifetime of medical care for someone seriously injured in a crash.

Experts recommend shopping around for new rates every six months.

