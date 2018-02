GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – More substantial snow is on the way.

The National Weather Service is issuing a Winter Storm Watch starting Thursday evening and lasting into Friday evening. The counties affected are south of a line that includes Allegan, Barry and Eaton County, down to the Michigan/Indiana border.

Six or more inches of snow is possible in the watch area, with more in the southern areas.

