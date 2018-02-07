New quarter commemorates Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore

Posted 11:04 AM, February 7, 2018, by

Photo from U.S. Mint

MUNISING, Mich. (AP) — A new quarter commemorates Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

The U.S. Mint and the National Park Service on Wednesday are holding an event to launch the “America the Beautiful Quarters Program” coin.

The Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore quarter is the 41st release in the program, a 12-year initiative that honors national parks and other national sites. Each year, five new national sites are being depicted on the tail sides of America the Beautiful quarters.

The Pictured Rocks coin shows Chapel Rock and a pine tree that grows atop it. The U.S. Mint is issuing quarters in the order in which the national sites were officially established.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s