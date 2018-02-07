Pelosi wraps up 8-hour speech on immigration

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi has ended an eight-hour filibuster aimed at forcing a House vote on protections for young immigrants known as “Dreamers.”

The California Democrat took to the House floor at about 10:04 a.m. Eastern time and yielded at 6:11 p.m. Caucus leaders are allowed to speak without limits under House rules.

Wearing four-inch heels and forgoing any breaks, Pelosi read touching and personal letters from the young immigrants whose temporary protection from deportation is set to expire next month.

The performance had no immediate impact on Republican leaders, who have not agreed to a vote.

Pelosi says she hopes the House follows the Senate’s example and takes up an immigration bill. She says it should be “bipartisan, transparent and unifying.”

