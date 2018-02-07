× Police dispatch: westbound I-94 closed due to crash

HARTFORD, Mich. — Van Buren County dispatchers say the westbound lanes of I-94 are shut down east of the Hartford exit ( near Mile Marker 45) due to a three-vehicle accident.

They say one of the vehicles is a semi-truck, and a driver is pinned in. However, dispatch says the injuries are being reported by police as minor at this point.

There’s no word yet how long the freeway’s westbound lanes will be shut down. The crash was reported just after 7 p.m.

The accident scene is not far from a westbound I-94 crash that occurred February 2 in the Hartford area, while heavy lake-effect snow was falling. In that one, Michigan State Police said 29 vehicles piled up, including 17 semi-trucks and 12 cars. The expressway’s westbound lanes were closed for about three hours.