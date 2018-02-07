See superheroes “Frozen In Time” at downtown Grand Haven

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The window displays in downtown Grand Haven are going to have shoppers doing a double take as live mannequins take over the storefronts and stand "Frozen In Time" this weekend.

Over 20 different shops downtown are participating in the event. In each window, there will be people dressed up as their favorite superhero, reenacting a scene from that hero's movie or comic book.

Visitors can get a scorecard, and vote for their favorite window display to help the live mannequins win the "People's Choice Award."

The event will take place on Saturday from 2 - 4 p.m. Following the event there will be an awards ceremony at Tri-Cities Historical Museum.

For more information head to downtowngh.com.