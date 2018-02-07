Spectrum Health specialty team treat women dealing with cancer, menopause, and more

Women who are diagnosed with cancer and undergo treatment are often put into menopause years earlier than what would have naturally happened. When this happens, women can feel very alone from the side effects, but they don't have to.

Spectrum Heath has an amazing multi-specialty team clinic at Lemmen Holten Cancer Pavilion, with nationally recognized menopause specialist Dr. Diana Bitner, among others, to help women in their medical journey.

Take a look at how all these specialist gather in one place to treat and help women cope with cancer, menopause, sexual health, and more.

The Cancer Menopuase and Sexual Health Clinic is located at the Lemmon-Holten Cancer Pavilion on Michigan Street North East.

To schedule an appointment, call (616)-267-8520 or 1-855-SHCANCER.

