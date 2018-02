× Suspect arrested in connection to Subway robbery

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man is facing charges in connection to a robbery last week at a Subway restaurant in Plainfield Township.

Deputies say the suspect, whose name has not yet been released, walked into the store in the 4600 block of West River Drive Thursday afternoon and demanded money.

No weapon was seen, but one was implied, according to investigators.

Luckily, no one was injured in the incident.