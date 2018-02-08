Closings and Cancellations

AAA Michigan warns drivers to stay off roads if possible

Posted 9:52 PM, February 8, 2018, by , Updated at 09:53PM, February 8, 2018

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (AP) — AAA Michigan is recommending that drivers stay off the road if possible Friday when a winter storm is expected to dump up to a foot of snow on some southern sections of the state.

The National Weather Service says snow starting Thursday evening is expected to continue through the day Friday, totaling 8-12 inches (20-30 centimeters) by day’s end in parts of southwestern Michigan including Berrien, St. Joseph and Cass counties.

In Kalamazoo and Jackson counties, accumulations of 6-10 inches are forecast. In southeastern Michigan, a winter storm watch is in effect through Friday night with 5-9 inches forecast in Detroit and its suburbs. Lower accumulations are expected to the north.

Forecasters say travel will be “very difficult to impossible” at times.

