Get last-minute Valentine’s Day gift deals during “Sweetheart Hop” in Cascade

Need a fun girls' day out? Or maybe still struggling to find that perfect Valentine's Day gift for that special someone? Enjoy a day of food, drinks, and sweet deals at the first-ever Sweetheart Hop in Cascade.
Over a dozen stores in Cascade will be open all day long having special deals on their products and services. Shoppers can start at My Sweet Peony to get a map showing all the stores participating in the event:
- My Sweet Peony
- Limitless Chiropractic
- Salon Verity
- Thornapple Brewing Co.
- Parooz
- Tova Salon
- DayLily Floral
- Panopoulos Salon
- Cascade Optical
- Sugar Momma's Bakery
- Splash & Dash Groomerie
- Noto's Old World Italian Dining
- Cascade Road House
- Kingsland Ace Hardware
- Nothing Bundt Cakes
- Belladonna
- Cut Loose Salon
- Village Bike & Fitness
To learn more the special deals happening during the Sweetheart Hop, visit the Facebook event page.