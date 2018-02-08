Get last-minute Valentine’s Day gift deals during “Sweetheart Hop” in Cascade

Posted 12:19 PM, February 8, 2018, by

Need a fun girls' day out? Or maybe still struggling to find that perfect Valentine's Day gift for that special someone? Enjoy a day of food, drinks, and sweet deals at the first-ever Sweetheart Hop in Cascade.

Over a dozen stores in Cascade will be open all day long having special deals on their products and services. Shoppers can start at My Sweet Peony to get a map showing all the stores participating in the event:

  • My Sweet Peony
  • Limitless Chiropractic
  • Salon Verity 
  • Thornapple Brewing Co.
  • Parooz
  • Tova Salon 
  • DayLily Floral 
  • Panopoulos Salon
  • Cascade Optical 
  • Sugar Momma's Bakery
  • Splash & Dash Groomerie
  • Noto's Old World Italian Dining
  • Cascade Road House 
  • Kingsland Ace Hardware
  • Nothing Bundt Cakes
  • Belladonna 
  • Cut Loose Salon
  • Village Bike & Fitness

To learn more the special deals happening during the Sweetheart Hop, visit the Facebook event page.

